Brokerages Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) PT at $3.63

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $184.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

