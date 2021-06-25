Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Saia by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

SAIA stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

