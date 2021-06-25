Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,440. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

