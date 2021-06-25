Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,833 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Duke Energy by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

