Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.