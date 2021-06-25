Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,046 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

