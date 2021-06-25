Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON AEMC opened at GBX 725.51 ($9.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 711.32.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.