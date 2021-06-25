ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $134.04 on Friday. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

