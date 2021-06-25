ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.
Separately, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Airbus Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EADSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.