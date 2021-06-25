ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 419.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $206.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

