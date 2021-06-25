Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 257.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

