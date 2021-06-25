SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,441.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,555 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

