SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,295 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of DKS opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

