SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1,334.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SMH stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66.

