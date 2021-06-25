Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 17,211.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

