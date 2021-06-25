Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,210 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.