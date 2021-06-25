Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.36% of Emerald as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emerald by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerald by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Emerald by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEX stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $392.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

