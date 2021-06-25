Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stake Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 798,399 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.52% of Organovo worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $8.76 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

