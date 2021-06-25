-$0.57 EPS Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

