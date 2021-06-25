Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EEFT stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

