Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells 32,198 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

