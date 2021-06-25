Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery Sells 75,000 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -84.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

