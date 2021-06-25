Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $29.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Equinix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $29.03 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $880.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s FY2025 earnings at $33.53 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 EPS.

EQIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $779.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $748.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

