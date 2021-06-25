Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 459,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

