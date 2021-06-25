Proequities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Proequities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 113,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $194.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.89 and a 52 week high of $195.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.