Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 459,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

