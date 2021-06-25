Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Several research firms have commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

