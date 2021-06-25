$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

