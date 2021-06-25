Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $10.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

