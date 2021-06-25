Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $28.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,187,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $875.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

