Brokerages Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.58

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

