BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.