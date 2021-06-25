Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

