OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $616,349.54 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $616,349.54 and $90.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00248994 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.40 or 0.00610789 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

