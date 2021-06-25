Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.26

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.26 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.40). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 182.90 ($2.39), with a volume of 2,143,050 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total value of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85). Also, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

