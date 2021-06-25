TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $335,229.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,425,035,609 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.