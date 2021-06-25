TokenPay Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $159,788.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,516.09 or 1.00152089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00056323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

