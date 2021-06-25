GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

GMS opened at $45.10 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

