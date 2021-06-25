Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,578 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.66. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

