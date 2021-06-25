The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $120,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.24 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.