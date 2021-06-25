Mutual Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

