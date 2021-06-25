Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.57. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $145.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

