Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

