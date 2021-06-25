Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

