Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

