LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.