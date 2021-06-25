KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

