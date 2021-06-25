Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 26,668 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.