Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.56. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 78,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.