A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.45. The firm has a market cap of £566.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,114 shares of company stock worth $4,019,980.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.