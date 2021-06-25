H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.91.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.